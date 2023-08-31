Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Power stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 332.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power had an open price of ₹333.05 and a close price of ₹332.5. The stock had a high of ₹336.15 and a low of ₹326.6. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹126,661.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹420 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 683,432.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:27:33 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹332.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a trading volume of 683,432 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹332.5 per share.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!