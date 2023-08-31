comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 332.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PowerPremium
Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had an open price of 333.05 and a close price of 332.5. The stock had a high of 336.15 and a low of 326.6. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 126,661.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 420 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 683,432.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:27:33 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹332.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a trading volume of 683,432 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 332.5 per share.

