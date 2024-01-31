Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹575 and closed at ₹569.6. The high for the day was ₹580 and the low was ₹553. The market capitalization of the company is ₹216,027.15 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 203,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.