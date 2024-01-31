Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 560.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 575 and closed at 569.6. The high for the day was 580 and the low was 553. The market capitalization of the company is 216,027.15 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 203,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1679.15-0.65-0.041760.35439.35265982.81
Power Grid Corporation Of India253.6-0.55-0.22256.95157.8235862.72
Adani Power563.553.450.62589.3132.55217357.79
Adani Energy Solutions1071.35-1.75-0.161904.4630.0119508.31
Tata Power387.44.151.08392.7182.45123851.46
31 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is 557.55 and the high price is 567.9.

31 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹564.8, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹560.1

The current stock price of Adani Power is 564.8, which represents a 0.84% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.7 points.

31 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.05%
3 Months38.08%
6 Months104.36%
YTD6.31%
1 Year137.02%
31 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹566.5, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹560.1

The current stock price of Adani Power is 566.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.4 points.

31 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹569.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 203,342. The closing price for the stock was 569.6.

