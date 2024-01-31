Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹575 and closed at ₹569.6. The high for the day was ₹580 and the low was ₹553. The market capitalization of the company is ₹216,027.15 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 203,342 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1679.15
|-0.65
|-0.04
|1760.35
|439.35
|265982.81
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|253.6
|-0.55
|-0.22
|256.95
|157.8
|235862.72
|Adani Power
|563.55
|3.45
|0.62
|589.3
|132.55
|217357.79
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1071.35
|-1.75
|-0.16
|1904.4
|630.0
|119508.31
|Tata Power
|387.4
|4.15
|1.08
|392.7
|182.45
|123851.46
The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is ₹557.55 and the high price is ₹567.9.
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹564.8, which represents a 0.84% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.05%
|3 Months
|38.08%
|6 Months
|104.36%
|YTD
|6.31%
|1 Year
|137.02%
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹566.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.4 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 203,342. The closing price for the stock was ₹569.6.
