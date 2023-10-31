Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Gains Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 354.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 354.7 and closed at 354.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 359.8 and a low of 345.2. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 138,020.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 838,314 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹357.85, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹354.1

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 357.85 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and has gained 3.75 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹354.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 838,314 shares. The closing price for the stock was 354.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.