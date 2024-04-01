Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's 533.7
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

12 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 533.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 521.95, closed at 516.55, with a high of 538.5 and a low of 519.55. The market capitalization was 205,844.83 crore. The 52-week high was 589.3 and the low was 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 403,611 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32:02 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power closed today at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock closed at 560.35 today, marking a 4.99% increase from the previous day's closing price of 533.7. The net change in the stock price was 26.65.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15:02 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1887.6553.72.932016.0796.0299009.89
Power Grid Corporation Of India280.02.951.06298.95164.06260416.26
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power406.912.753.23433.2182.45130085.6
Adani Energy Solutions1112.086.28.41250.0686.9124042.79
01 Apr 2024, 05:33:19 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 544.4 and a high of 560.35 during the current day's trading session.

01 Apr 2024, 03:16:20 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 185.20 and a 52-week high price of 589.45. This indicates a significant price range within the past year, showing potential volatility in the stock's value.

01 Apr 2024, 03:03:02 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 560.35, with a 4.99% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 26.65.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32:45 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1891.5557.63.142016.0796.0299627.66
Power Grid Corporation Of India280.253.21.16298.95164.06260648.77
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power407.813.653.46433.2182.45130373.33
Adani Energy Solutions1093.6567.856.611250.0686.9121995.86
01 Apr 2024, 02:20:12 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 560.35, with a 4.99% increase in value. The net change is 26.65 points.

Click here for Adani Power Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 02:11:24 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for today was 544.4 while the high price reached 560.35.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:44 PM IST

Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:01 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 560.35, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 26.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Adani Power.

01 Apr 2024, 01:33:00 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days525.43
10 Days525.78
20 Days541.91
50 Days547.91
100 Days514.21
300 Days408.16
01 Apr 2024, 01:12:40 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a low of 544.4 and a high of 560.35 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:01:29 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 560.35, showing a 4.99% increase in value with a net change of 26.65.

01 Apr 2024, 12:52:12 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:32:46 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1888.254.252.962016.0796.0299097.01
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.91.850.67298.95164.06259393.19
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power407.213.053.31433.2182.45130181.51
Adani Energy Solutions1086.360.55.91250.0686.9121175.97
01 Apr 2024, 12:22:21 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 560.35, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 26.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value recently.

Click here for Adani Power News

01 Apr 2024, 12:10:01 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a low of 544.4 and a high of 560.35 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:43:46 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 560.35, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 26.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32:46 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1892.058.053.172016.0796.0299698.95
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.251.20.43298.95164.06258788.65
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power405.811.652.96433.2182.45129733.93
Adani Energy Solutions1085.4559.655.811250.0686.9121081.15
01 Apr 2024, 11:11:22 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Adani Power stock reached a low of 544.4 and a high of 560.35.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00:14 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 560.35 with a 4.99% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 26.65.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30:04 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1893.059.053.222016.0796.0299857.35
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.81.750.63298.95164.06259300.19
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power404.8510.72.71433.2182.45129430.22
Adani Energy Solutions1072.546.74.551250.0686.9119636.59
01 Apr 2024, 10:22:50 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 560.35, with a 4.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 26.65 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10:46 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's price fluctuated today with the lowest point being 544.4 and the highest point reaching 560.35.

01 Apr 2024, 09:50:05 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 560.35, with a net change of 26.65 and a percent change of 4.99. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth in the company's value. Investors may see this as a good opportunity to invest in Adani Power.

01 Apr 2024, 09:31:18 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.68%
3 Months0.27%
6 Months42.19%
YTD1.65%
1 Year192.49%
01 Apr 2024, 09:04:25 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹533.7, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹516.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 533.7, with a percent change of 3.32 and a net change of 17.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹516.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 403611 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 516.55.

