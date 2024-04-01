Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹521.95, closed at ₹516.55, with a high of ₹538.5 and a low of ₹519.55. The market capitalization was ₹205,844.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹589.3 and the low was ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 403,611 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹544.4 and a high of ₹560.35 during the current day's trading session.
Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 185.20 and a 52-week high price of 589.45. This indicates a significant price range within the past year, showing potential volatility in the stock's value.
Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|525.43
|10 Days
|525.78
|20 Days
|541.91
|50 Days
|547.91
|100 Days
|514.21
|300 Days
|408.16
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.68%
|3 Months
|0.27%
|6 Months
|42.19%
|YTD
|1.65%
|1 Year
|192.49%
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹516.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 403611 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹516.55.
