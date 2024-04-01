Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's 533.7

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹521.95, closed at ₹516.55, with a high of ₹538.5 and a low of ₹519.55. The market capitalization was ₹205,844.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹589.3 and the low was ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 403,611 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power stock closed at ₹560.35 today, marking a 4.99% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹533.7. The net change in the stock price was ₹26.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1887.65
|53.7
|2.93
|2016.0
|796.0
|299009.89
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|280.0
|2.95
|1.06
|298.95
|164.06
|260416.26
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|406.9
|12.75
|3.23
|433.2
|182.45
|130085.6
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1112.0
|86.2
|8.4
|1250.0
|686.9
|124042.79
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹544.4 and a high of ₹560.35 during the current day's trading session.
Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 185.20 and a 52-week high price of 589.45. This indicates a significant price range within the past year, showing potential volatility in the stock's value.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹560.35, with a 4.99% increase in price, resulting in a net change of ₹26.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1891.55
|57.6
|3.14
|2016.0
|796.0
|299627.66
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|280.25
|3.2
|1.16
|298.95
|164.06
|260648.77
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|407.8
|13.65
|3.46
|433.2
|182.45
|130373.33
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1093.65
|67.85
|6.61
|1250.0
|686.9
|121995.86
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹560.35, with a 4.99% increase in value. The net change is 26.65 points.
Click here for Adani Power Board Meetings
Adani Power stock's low price for today was ₹544.4 while the high price reached ₹560.35.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹560.35, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of 26.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Adani Power.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|525.43
|10 Days
|525.78
|20 Days
|541.91
|50 Days
|547.91
|100 Days
|514.21
|300 Days
|408.16
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹544.4 and a high of ₹560.35 on the current day.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹560.35, showing a 4.99% increase in value with a net change of 26.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1888.2
|54.25
|2.96
|2016.0
|796.0
|299097.01
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.9
|1.85
|0.67
|298.95
|164.06
|259393.19
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|407.2
|13.05
|3.31
|433.2
|182.45
|130181.51
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1086.3
|60.5
|5.9
|1250.0
|686.9
|121175.97
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹560.35, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 26.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value recently.
Click here for Adani Power News
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹544.4 and a high of ₹560.35 on the current day.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹560.35, with a percent change of 4.99% and a net change of ₹26.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1892.0
|58.05
|3.17
|2016.0
|796.0
|299698.95
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.25
|1.2
|0.43
|298.95
|164.06
|258788.65
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|405.8
|11.65
|2.96
|433.2
|182.45
|129733.93
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1085.45
|59.65
|5.81
|1250.0
|686.9
|121081.15
Today, Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹544.4 and a high of ₹560.35.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹560.35 with a 4.99% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 26.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1893.0
|59.05
|3.22
|2016.0
|796.0
|299857.35
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.8
|1.75
|0.63
|298.95
|164.06
|259300.19
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|404.85
|10.7
|2.71
|433.2
|182.45
|129430.22
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1072.5
|46.7
|4.55
|1250.0
|686.9
|119636.59
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹560.35, with a 4.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 26.65 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated today with the lowest point being ₹544.4 and the highest point reaching ₹560.35.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹560.35, with a net change of 26.65 and a percent change of 4.99. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth in the company's value. Investors may see this as a good opportunity to invest in Adani Power.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.68%
|3 Months
|0.27%
|6 Months
|42.19%
|YTD
|1.65%
|1 Year
|192.49%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹533.7, with a percent change of 3.32 and a net change of 17.15. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 403611 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹516.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!