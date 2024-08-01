Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹734.7, closed at ₹729.15 with a high of ₹748.85 and a low of ₹713. The market cap stood at 283292.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the 52-week low was ₹259.35. The BSE volume recorded was 534,650 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5059 k
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 149.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
01 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹729.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹748.85 & ₹713 yesterday to end at ₹734.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend