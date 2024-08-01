Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 729.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 734.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 734.7, closed at 729.15 with a high of 748.85 and a low of 713. The market cap stood at 283292.17 crore. The 52-week high was 896.75 and the 52-week low was 259.35. The BSE volume recorded was 534,650 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5059 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 149.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹729.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 748.85 & 713 yesterday to end at 734.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

