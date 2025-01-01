Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹535.45 and closed at ₹539.70, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹537.20 and a low of ₹523.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹204,205.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 543,958 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 543 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹537.2 & ₹523.4 yesterday to end at ₹529.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.