Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹717.95 and closed at ₹715.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹728 and the low was ₹715.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹277,005.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹896.75 and the low is ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 200,771 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹728 & ₹715.05 yesterday to end at ₹715.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.