Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 715.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 718.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 717.95 and closed at 715.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 728 and the low was 715.05. The market capitalization stood at 277,005.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 896.75 and the low is 230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 200,771 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11794 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 200 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹715.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 728 & 715.05 yesterday to end at 715.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.