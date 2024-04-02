Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Share Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹547.7, a close price of ₹533.7, a high of ₹560.35, and a low of ₹544.4. The market capitalization was ₹216123.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹589.3 and the 52-week low was ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 239090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1893.35
|5.7
|0.3
|2016.0
|796.0
|299912.79
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.5
|-0.5
|-0.18
|298.95
|164.06
|259951.23
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|408.5
|1.6
|0.39
|433.2
|182.45
|130597.12
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1098.15
|-13.85
|-1.25
|1250.0
|686.9
|122497.83
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's low price today was ₹574.05 and the high price was ₹588.35.
Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 185.20 and a 52-week high of 589.45. This shows a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, indicating volatility in the market performance of Adani Power Ltd.
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹588.35, with a 5% increase in price and a net change of 28 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. Investors may be showing increased interest in Adani Power, leading to the price surge.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.0
|-4.65
|-0.25
|2016.0
|796.0
|298273.32
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.65
|-0.35
|-0.13
|298.95
|164.06
|260090.74
|Adani Power
|583.7
|23.35
|4.17
|589.3
|166.25
|225129.53
|Tata Power
|408.55
|1.65
|0.41
|433.2
|182.45
|130613.1
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1103.1
|-8.9
|-0.8
|1250.0
|686.9
|123050.0
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹583.25, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹560.35
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹583.25, with a percent change of 4.09 and a net change of 22.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value. Investors may be viewing Adani Power in a positive light based on this recent performance.
Click here for Adani Power Board Meetings
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's high for the day was ₹588.35, while the low was ₹574.05.
Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹584.6, up 4.33% from yesterday's ₹560.35
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹584.6, showing a 4.33% increase with a net change of 24.25 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|525.43
|10 Days
|525.78
|20 Days
|541.91
|50 Days
|547.91
|100 Days
|514.21
|300 Days
|408.89
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's low price for the day was ₹574.05 and the high price was ₹588.35.
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹588.35, with a 5% increase in value and a net change of 28 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1885.0
|-2.65
|-0.14
|2016.0
|796.0
|298590.12
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.1
|-0.9
|-0.32
|298.95
|164.06
|259579.2
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|409.95
|3.05
|0.75
|433.2
|182.45
|131060.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1103.5
|-8.5
|-0.76
|1250.0
|686.9
|123094.62
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹588.35, with a 5% increase in value. The net change in price is 28 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively and showing strong growth.
Click here for Adani Power News
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's low price today was ₹574.05, while the high price was ₹588.35.
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹588.35, which is a 5% increase from the previous value. The net change in price is 28 points.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1884.4
|-3.25
|-0.17
|2016.0
|796.0
|298495.08
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|280.05
|0.05
|0.02
|298.95
|164.06
|260462.76
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|410.6
|3.7
|0.91
|433.2
|182.45
|131268.49
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1107.4
|-4.6
|-0.41
|1250.0
|686.9
|123529.66
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's low price today was ₹574.05 and the high price was ₹588.35.
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35
The current price of Adani Power stock is ₹588.35, with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 28 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's performance.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1879.15
|-8.5
|-0.45
|2016.0
|796.0
|297663.46
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.25
|-0.75
|-0.27
|298.95
|164.06
|259718.71
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|408.9
|2.0
|0.49
|433.2
|182.45
|130725.0
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1107.75
|-4.25
|-0.38
|1250.0
|686.9
|123568.7
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹588.35, with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 28 points. The stock has shown positive growth in the recent period.
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹574.05 and a high of ₹588.35 on the current day.
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹588.35, with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹28. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.
Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.91%
|3 Months
|4.59%
|6 Months
|48.48%
|YTD
|6.72%
|1 Year
|192.51%
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹560.35, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹533.7
The current data for Adani Power stock shows a price of ₹560.35, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 26.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. Investors may want to keep an eye on this stock for potential trading opportunities.
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹533.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 239,090 shares with a closing price of ₹533.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!