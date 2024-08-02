Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 734.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 737.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power had a positive trading day with an opening price of 719.5 and a closing price of 734.5. The stock reached a high of 752.15 and a low of 715.3. The market capitalization stood at 284,545.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 896.75 and 259.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,012,101 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1753.77Support 1715.87
Resistance 2772.28Support 2696.48
Resistance 3791.67Support 3677.97
02 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5727 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 173.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹734.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 752.15 & 715.3 yesterday to end at 737.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

