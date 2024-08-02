Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power had a positive trading day with an opening price of ₹719.5 and a closing price of ₹734.5. The stock reached a high of ₹752.15 and a low of ₹715.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹284,545.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹896.75 and ₹259.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,012,101 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|753.77
|Support 1
|715.87
|Resistance 2
|772.28
|Support 2
|696.48
|Resistance 3
|791.67
|Support 3
|677.97
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 173.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹752.15 & ₹715.3 yesterday to end at ₹737.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend