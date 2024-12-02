Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹563.4 and closed at ₹560.2, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹587.7 and a low of ₹542.45 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹213,983 crore, with a trading volume of 2,673,285 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Adani Power has experienced a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹406.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 158.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹587.7 & ₹542.45 yesterday to end at ₹554.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.