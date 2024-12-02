Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 560.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 563.4 and closed at 560.2, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 587.7 and a low of 542.45 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 213,983 crore, with a trading volume of 2,673,285 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, Adani Power has experienced a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 406.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18796 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 158.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹560.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 587.7 & 542.45 yesterday to end at 554.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

