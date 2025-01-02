Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹534.35 and closed at ₹529.15. The stock reached a high of ₹534.35 and a low of ₹524.75. With a market capitalization of ₹203,125.7 crore, the company's shares saw a trading volume of 221,527 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|532.47
|Support 1
|523.22
|Resistance 2
|538.03
|Support 2
|519.53
|Resistance 3
|541.72
|Support 3
|513.97
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹534.35 & ₹524.75 yesterday to end at ₹527. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.