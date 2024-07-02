Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹718.6 and closed at ₹718.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹722.75, while the low was ₹712.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹276,851.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146,911 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|722.35
|Support 1
|712.1
|Resistance 2
|727.75
|Support 2
|707.25
|Resistance 3
|732.6
|Support 3
|701.85
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹722.75 & ₹712.7 yesterday to end at ₹718.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.