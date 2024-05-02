Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 608, down -0.74% from yesterday's 612.55

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹600, reached a high of ₹622.3, and closed at ₹595.45. The low for the day was ₹594.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹236256.79 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹647 and ₹214 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 446383 shares traded.
Adani Power's stock price declined by 0.74% today, trading at ₹608. Among its peers, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are both down, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are up. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1787.2
|-10.45
|-0.58
|2016.0
|816.0
|283098.28
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|313.45
|11.8
|3.91
|304.3
|172.54
|291527.43
|Adani Power
|608.0
|-4.55
|-0.74
|647.0
|214.0
|234501.89
|Tata Power
|457.7
|8.6
|1.91
|455.2
|199.35
|146326.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1051.5
|-13.15
|-1.24
|1250.0
|686.9
|117294.06
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹604.8 and a high of ₹624.9 on the current day.
Adani Power share price closed the day at ₹608 - a 0.74% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 620.07 , 632.28 , 639.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 600.17 , 592.48 , 580.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Power share price is at ₹607 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹596.87 and ₹625.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹596.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|599.13
|10 Days
|599.97
|20 Days
|591.68
|50 Days
|567.96
|100 Days
|549.43
|300 Days
|441.20
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Power touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Adani Power share price is at ₹612.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹596.87 and ₹625.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹596.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹604.8 and a high of ₹624.9 on the current day.
Adani Power touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|599.13
|10 Days
|599.97
|20 Days
|591.68
|50 Days
|567.96
|100 Days
|549.43
|300 Days
|441.20
Adani Power share price is at ₹611.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹596.87 and ₹625.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹596.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 610.87 and 606.27 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 606.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 610.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Adani Power share price is at ₹610.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹596.87 and ₹625.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹596.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 0.32% to reach ₹610.6, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of movements. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex each recording a 0.32% and 0.29% change, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1781.3
|-16.35
|-0.91
|2016.0
|816.0
|282163.71
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|313.15
|11.5
|3.81
|304.3
|172.54
|291248.41
|Adani Power
|610.6
|-1.95
|-0.32
|647.0
|214.0
|235504.69
|Tata Power
|456.45
|7.35
|1.64
|455.2
|199.35
|145926.69
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1055.6
|-9.05
|-0.85
|1250.0
|686.9
|117751.41
Breakout stocks today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended five stocks to buy today — PNB, BoB, Adani Power, Bajaj Finserv, and Power Grid
The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 24.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹609.7, showing a decrease of -0.47%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a continued decline in prices.
Adani Power touched a high of 610.5 & a low of 605.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|610.87
|Support 1
|606.27
|Resistance 2
|612.98
|Support 2
|603.78
|Resistance 3
|615.47
|Support 3
|601.67
Today, Adani Power's share price dropped by 1.09% to reach ₹605.9, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation Of India and Tata Power are seeing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1778.05
|-19.6
|-1.09
|2016.0
|816.0
|281648.9
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|311.75
|10.1
|3.35
|304.3
|172.54
|289946.32
|Adani Power
|605.9
|-6.65
|-1.09
|647.0
|214.0
|233691.93
|Tata Power
|456.5
|7.4
|1.65
|455.2
|199.35
|145942.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1051.15
|-13.5
|-1.27
|1250.0
|686.9
|117255.01
Adani Power share price is at ₹609.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹596.87 and ₹625.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹596.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹616.55. Over the past year, Adani Power's share price has surged by 172.38% to reach ₹616.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|4.78%
|6 Months
|68.7%
|YTD
|16.62%
|1 Year
|172.38%
Day trading stocks: Anand Rathi expert has recommended three stocks to buy today — Adani Power, IndusInd Bank,, and PNB
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|625.42
|Support 1
|596.87
|Resistance 2
|638.38
|Support 2
|581.28
|Resistance 3
|653.97
|Support 3
|568.32
The trading volume yesterday was 57.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹622.3 & ₹594.35 yesterday to end at ₹595.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
