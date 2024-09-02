Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹646.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹644.15, with a high of ₹649.95 and a low of ₹629.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹243,739.26 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹289.3. The BSE volume for the day was 196,552 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹649.95 & ₹629.3 yesterday to end at ₹631.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.