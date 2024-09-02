Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 644.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 646.65 and closed slightly lower at 644.15, with a high of 649.95 and a low of 629.3. The company's market capitalization stood at 243,739.26 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 896.75 and a low of 289.3. The BSE volume for the day was 196,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12017 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹644.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 649.95 & 629.3 yesterday to end at 631.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.