Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock surges in positive trading today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹574.05 and closed at ₹560.35. The high for the day was ₹588.35, and the low was ₹574.05. The market capitalization stood at 226923.0 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹589.3, and the low was at ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 544,764 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.0
|-10.35
|-0.55
|2016.0
|796.0
|298273.32
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|281.85
|2.35
|0.84
|298.95
|167.85
|262136.86
|Adani Power
|607.6
|19.25
|3.27
|589.3
|185.1
|234347.61
|Tata Power
|412.65
|3.75
|0.92
|433.2
|192.05
|131923.87
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1096.0
|-2.15
|-0.2
|1250.0
|686.9
|122258.0
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹608.75, with a percent change of 3.47 and a net change of 20.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Adani Power stock's low price for the day was ₹589 and the high price reached was ₹611.75.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹604, showing a 2.66% increase in value. The net change is 15.65 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.81%
|3 Months
|10.38%
|6 Months
|60.47%
|YTD
|12.05%
|1 Year
|208.82%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹588.35, with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 28. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a favorable development in the company's performance.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 544,764 shares with a closing price of ₹560.35.
