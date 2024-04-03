Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock surges in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 3.47 %. The stock closed at 588.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 574.05 and closed at 560.35. The high for the day was 588.35, and the low was 574.05. The market capitalization stood at 226923.0 crore. The 52-week high was at 589.3, and the low was at 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 544,764 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1883.0-10.35-0.552016.0796.0298273.32
Power Grid Corporation Of India281.852.350.84298.95167.85262136.86
Adani Power607.619.253.27589.3185.1234347.61
Tata Power412.653.750.92433.2192.05131923.87
Adani Energy Solutions1096.0-2.15-0.21250.0686.9122258.0
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹608.75, up 3.47% from yesterday's ₹588.35

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 608.75, with a percent change of 3.47 and a net change of 20.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for the day was 589 and the high price reached was 611.75.

03 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹604, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹588.35

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 604, showing a 2.66% increase in value. The net change is 15.65 points.

03 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.81%
3 Months10.38%
6 Months60.47%
YTD12.05%
1 Year208.82%
03 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹588.35, up 5% from yesterday's ₹560.35

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 588.35, with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 28. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a favorable development in the company's performance.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹560.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 544,764 shares with a closing price of 560.35.

