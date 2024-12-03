Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 554.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 564.7 and closed lower at 554.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 566 and a low of 543.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 211,707.4 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 837,874. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 406.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bangladesh cuts power imports from Adani Power by half amid payment disputes, bribery charges, forex crisis

Adani Power reduced its supply on October 31, citing delayed payments from Bangladesh, which is grappling with a foreign exchange crisis. 

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/bangladesh-cuts-power-imports-from-adani-power-by-half-amid-payment-disputes-bribery-charges-forex-crisis-11733188677793.html

03 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1562.65Support 1539.3
Resistance 2576.3Support 2529.6
Resistance 3586.0Support 3515.95
03 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19389 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹554.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 566 & 543.25 yesterday to end at 549. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.