Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹564.7 and closed lower at ₹554.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹566 and a low of ₹543.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹211,707.4 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 837,874. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹406.
Adani Power reduced its supply on October 31, citing delayed payments from Bangladesh, which is grappling with a foreign exchange crisis.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|562.65
|Support 1
|539.3
|Resistance 2
|576.3
|Support 2
|529.6
|Resistance 3
|586.0
|Support 3
|515.95
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹566 & ₹543.25 yesterday to end at ₹549. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.