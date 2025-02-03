Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹514.85 and closed at ₹513.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹536.55 and a low of ₹509 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹197,938.10 crore, Adani Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume recorded was 1,144,432 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|517.98
|Support 1
|505.88
|Resistance 2
|523.22
|Support 2
|499.02
|Resistance 3
|530.08
|Support 3
|493.78
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹536.55 & ₹509 yesterday to end at ₹514.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend