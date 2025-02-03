Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 03 Feb 2025, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 513.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.20 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 514.85 and closed at 513.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 536.55 and a low of 509 during the day. With a market capitalization of 197,938.10 crore, Adani Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 896.75 and low of 430.85. The BSE volume recorded was 1,144,432 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1517.98Support 1505.88
Resistance 2523.22Support 2499.02
Resistance 3530.08Support 3493.78
03 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10266 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.

03 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹513.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 536.55 & 509 yesterday to end at 514.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.