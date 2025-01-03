Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 527 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 529 and closed slightly lower at 527. The stock reached a high of 529.1 and a low of 520.35. With a market capitalization of 201,255.1 crore, Adani Power's performance remains under scrutiny as it trades significantly below its 52-week high of 896.75, while the 52-week low stands at 430.85. A total of 351,182 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹527 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 529.1 & 520.35 yesterday to end at 521.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.