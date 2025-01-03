Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹529 and closed slightly lower at ₹527. The stock reached a high of ₹529.1 and a low of ₹520.35. With a market capitalization of ₹201,255.1 crore, Adani Power's performance remains under scrutiny as it trades significantly below its 52-week high of ₹896.75, while the 52-week low stands at ₹430.85. A total of 351,182 shares were traded on the BSE.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹529.1 & ₹520.35 yesterday to end at ₹521.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.