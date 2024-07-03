Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 717.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 716.05 and closed at 717.8. The high for the day was 733, while the low was 708.45. The market capitalization stood at 274,151.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 739,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9802 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 739 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹717.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 733 & 708.45 yesterday to end at 717.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

