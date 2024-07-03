Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹716.05 and closed at ₹717.8. The high for the day was ₹733, while the low was ₹708.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹274,151.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 739,608 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 739 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹733 & ₹708.45 yesterday to end at ₹717.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.