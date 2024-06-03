LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Trade

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 12.13 %. The stock closed at 756.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 848.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.