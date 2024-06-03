Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹708.8, closed at ₹698.2, with a high of ₹797.55 and a low of ₹704.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹291,835.37 crores. The 52-week high and low were at ₹797.55 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,989,581 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:
ADANI POWER
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price surged by 14.18% to reach ₹863.95, moving in sync with other companies in the industry. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.73% and 2.58% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|2030.0
|114.75
|5.99
|2016.0
|816.0
|321558.59
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|335.7
|25.8
|8.33
|328.35
|172.54
|312221.14
|Adani Power
|863.95
|107.3
|14.18
|797.55
|230.95
|333220.33
|Tata Power
|455.45
|18.65
|4.27
|464.3
|211.75
|145606.99
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1226.7
|103.9
|9.25
|1250.0
|686.9
|136837.49
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹848.4, up 12.13% from yesterday's ₹756.65
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹797.32 & second resistance of ₹843.63 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹890.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹890.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 13.86% and is currently trading at ₹861.55. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 197.38% to reach ₹861.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.9%
|3 Months
|35.99%
|6 Months
|71.62%
|YTD
|43.92%
|1 Year
|197.38%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|797.32
|Support 1
|704.37
|Resistance 2
|843.63
|Support 2
|657.73
|Resistance 3
|890.27
|Support 3
|611.42
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8913 k
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 292.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹698.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹797.55 & ₹704.75 yesterday to end at ₹698.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend