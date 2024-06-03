Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 12.13 %. The stock closed at 756.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 848.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 708.8, closed at 698.2, with a high of 797.55 and a low of 704.75. The market capitalization stood at 291,835.37 crores. The 52-week high and low were at 797.55 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,989,581 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:55:03 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price surged by 14.18% to reach 863.95, moving in sync with other companies in the industry. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.73% and 2.58% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy2030.0114.755.992016.0816.0321558.59
Power Grid Corporation Of India335.725.88.33328.35172.54312221.14
Adani Power863.95107.314.18797.55230.95333220.33
Tata Power455.4518.654.27464.3211.75145606.99
Adani Energy Solutions1226.7103.99.251250.0686.9136837.49
03 Jun 2024, 09:33:13 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹848.4, up 12.13% from yesterday's ₹756.65

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Power has surpassed the first resistance of 797.32 & second resistance of 843.63 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 890.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 890.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:18:39 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 13.86% and is currently trading at 861.55. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 197.38% to reach 861.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.9%
3 Months35.99%
6 Months71.62%
YTD43.92%
1 Year197.38%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1797.32Support 1704.37
Resistance 2843.63Support 2657.73
Resistance 3890.27Support 3611.42
03 Jun 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8913 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 292.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03:46 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹698.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 797.55 & 704.75 yesterday to end at 698.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

