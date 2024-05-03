Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹603, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹608

33 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 608 per share. The stock is currently trading at 603 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 615, reached a high of 624.9, and a low of 604.8 before closing at 612.55. The market capitalization stood at 234,501.89 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 214 and 647. The BSE volume for the day was 909,571 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:35:48 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price today was 596.65 and the high price was 614.5.

03 May 2024, 03:50:36 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 128.06% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 3 PM is 128.06% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 603, showing a decrease of -0.82%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:49:41 PM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power closed today at ₹603, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹608

Adani Power share price closed the day at 603 - a 0.82% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 615.08 , 624.52 , 633.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 596.18 , 586.72 , 577.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:34:23 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:14:29 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹606.1, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹608

Adani Power share price is at 606.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 600.17 and 620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:56:43 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days599.13
10 Days599.97
20 Days591.68
50 Days567.96
100 Days549.43
300 Days442.18
03 May 2024, 02:55:34 PM IST

Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:52:11 PM IST

Adani Power share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 204.09% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 2 PM is 204.09% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 605.2, showing a decrease of -0.46%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:40:31 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 606.38 and 601.23 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 601.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 606.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1608.12Support 1598.67
Resistance 2611.83Support 2592.93
Resistance 3617.57Support 3589.22
03 May 2024, 02:00:06 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹605.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹608

Adani Power share price is at 605.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 600.17 and 620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:47:23 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 502.91% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 1 PM is 502.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at 602.9, showing a decrease of -0.84%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:33:04 PM IST

Adani Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 608.12 and 600.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 600.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 608.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1606.38Support 1601.23
Resistance 2608.57Support 2598.27
Resistance 3611.53Support 3596.08
03 May 2024, 01:07:04 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 600.05 and a high of 614.5 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:45:14 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 881.97% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded until 12 AM has increased by 881.97% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 605.05, showing a decrease of -0.49%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:33:45 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power reached a high of 607.6 and a low of 600.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 606.03 (Support level 1), which suggests a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 604.77 and 602.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1608.12Support 1600.57
Resistance 2611.63Support 2596.53
Resistance 3615.67Support 3593.02
03 May 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days599.13
10 Days599.97
20 Days591.68
50 Days567.96
100 Days549.43
300 Days442.18
03 May 2024, 12:11:33 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹601.8, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹608

Adani Power share price is at 601.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 600.17 and 620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 111.93% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 11 AM is 111.93% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 604.35, showing a decrease of -0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:34:28 AM IST

Adani Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 612.2 and 605.6 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 605.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 612.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1609.13Support 1606.03
Resistance 2610.97Support 2604.77
Resistance 3612.23Support 3602.93
03 May 2024, 11:20:08 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹608.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹608

Adani Power share price is at 608.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 600.17 and 620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Adani Power's stock price rose by 0.16% to reach 609, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Power Grid Corporation Of India is declining, whereas Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.07% and -0.36%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1794.757.550.422016.0816.0284294.23
Power Grid Corporation Of India313.2-0.25-0.08317.4172.54291294.91
Adani Power609.01.00.16647.0214.0234887.65
Tata Power458.81.10.24459.95199.35146677.99
Adani Energy Solutions1055.54.80.461250.0686.9117740.25
03 May 2024, 10:47:54 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 32.49% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 32.49% higher than yesterday, with the price at 607.8, showing a slight increase of -0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:35:12 AM IST

Adani Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power touched a high of 614.4 & a low of 607.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1612.2Support 1605.6
Resistance 2616.6Support 2603.4
Resistance 3618.8Support 3599.0
03 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:56:29 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.63% to reach 611.8, aligning with the positive trend seen in its peer companies. Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.52% and 0.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1793.76.50.362016.0816.0284127.91
Power Grid Corporation Of India315.11.650.53317.4172.54293062.03
Adani Power611.83.80.63647.0214.0235967.59
Tata Power462.04.30.94459.95199.35147701.02
Adani Energy Solutions1051.550.850.081250.0686.9117299.63
03 May 2024, 09:34:27 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹610.55, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹608

Adani Power share price is at 610.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 600.17 and 620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:21:35 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.16%, currently trading at 609.00. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 162.51% to reach 609.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.94%
3 Months3.47%
6 Months63.05%
YTD15.8%
1 Year162.51%
03 May 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST

Adani Power Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 47.79% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/adani-power-q4-results-live-profit-falls-by-47-79-yoy-11714683742186.html

03 May 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1620.07Support 1600.17
Resistance 2632.28Support 2592.48
Resistance 3639.97Support 3580.27
03 May 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4234 k

The trading volume yesterday was 60.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.

03 May 2024, 08:04:53 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹612.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 624.9 & 604.8 yesterday to end at 612.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

