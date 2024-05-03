Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 603, down -0.82% from yesterday's 608

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹615, reached a high of ₹624.9, and a low of ₹604.8 before closing at ₹612.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹234,501.89 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹214 and ₹647. The BSE volume for the day was 909,571 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power stock's low price today was ₹596.65 and the high price was ₹614.5.
The volume of Adani Power traded by 3 PM is 128.06% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹603, showing a decrease of -0.82%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Adani Power share price closed the day at ₹603 - a 0.82% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 615.08 , 624.52 , 633.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 596.18 , 586.72 , 577.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Power share price is at ₹606.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹600.17 and ₹620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|599.13
|10 Days
|599.97
|20 Days
|591.68
|50 Days
|567.96
|100 Days
|549.43
|300 Days
|442.18
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Adani Power traded by 2 PM is 204.09% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹605.2, showing a decrease of -0.46%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 606.38 and 601.23 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 601.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 606.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|608.12
|Support 1
|598.67
|Resistance 2
|611.83
|Support 2
|592.93
|Resistance 3
|617.57
|Support 3
|589.22
Adani Power share price is at ₹605.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹600.17 and ₹620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Adani Power traded by 1 PM is 502.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹602.9, showing a decrease of -0.84%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 608.12 and 600.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 600.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 608.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|606.38
|Support 1
|601.23
|Resistance 2
|608.57
|Support 2
|598.27
|Resistance 3
|611.53
|Support 3
|596.08
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹600.05 and a high of ₹614.5 on the current day.
The volume of Adani Power traded until 12 AM has increased by 881.97% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹605.05, showing a decrease of -0.49%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Power reached a high of 607.6 and a low of 600.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 606.03 (Support level 1), which suggests a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 604.77 and 602.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|608.12
|Support 1
|600.57
|Resistance 2
|611.63
|Support 2
|596.53
|Resistance 3
|615.67
|Support 3
|593.02
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|599.13
|10 Days
|599.97
|20 Days
|591.68
|50 Days
|567.96
|100 Days
|549.43
|300 Days
|442.18
Adani Power share price is at ₹601.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹600.17 and ₹620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Adani Power traded by 11 AM is 111.93% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹604.35, showing a decrease of -0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 612.2 and 605.6 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 605.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 612.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|609.13
|Support 1
|606.03
|Resistance 2
|610.97
|Support 2
|604.77
|Resistance 3
|612.23
|Support 3
|602.93
Adani Power share price is at ₹608.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹600.17 and ₹620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Adani Power's stock price rose by 0.16% to reach ₹609, while its counterparts showed a mixed performance. Power Grid Corporation Of India is declining, whereas Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.07% and -0.36%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1794.75
|7.55
|0.42
|2016.0
|816.0
|284294.23
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|313.2
|-0.25
|-0.08
|317.4
|172.54
|291294.91
|Adani Power
|609.0
|1.0
|0.16
|647.0
|214.0
|234887.65
|Tata Power
|458.8
|1.1
|0.24
|459.95
|199.35
|146677.99
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1055.5
|4.8
|0.46
|1250.0
|686.9
|117740.25
The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 32.49% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹607.8, showing a slight increase of -0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Power touched a high of 614.4 & a low of 607.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|612.2
|Support 1
|605.6
|Resistance 2
|616.6
|Support 2
|603.4
|Resistance 3
|618.8
|Support 3
|599.0
Today, the share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.63% to reach ₹611.8, aligning with the positive trend seen in its peer companies. Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.52% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1793.7
|6.5
|0.36
|2016.0
|816.0
|284127.91
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|315.1
|1.65
|0.53
|317.4
|172.54
|293062.03
|Adani Power
|611.8
|3.8
|0.63
|647.0
|214.0
|235967.59
|Tata Power
|462.0
|4.3
|0.94
|459.95
|199.35
|147701.02
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1051.55
|0.85
|0.08
|1250.0
|686.9
|117299.63
Adani Power share price is at ₹610.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹600.17 and ₹620.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹600.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 620.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.16%, currently trading at ₹609.00. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 162.51% to reach ₹609.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.94%
|3 Months
|3.47%
|6 Months
|63.05%
|YTD
|15.8%
|1 Year
|162.51%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|620.07
|Support 1
|600.17
|Resistance 2
|632.28
|Support 2
|592.48
|Resistance 3
|639.97
|Support 3
|580.27
The trading volume yesterday was 60.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹624.9 & ₹604.8 yesterday to end at ₹612.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
