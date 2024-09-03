Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 6.09 %. The stock closed at 631.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 670.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 639.65 and closed at 631.95. The stock reached a high of 684.9 and dipped to a low of 628. The market capitalization stood at 258,588.47 crore, with 1,007,718 shares traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 896.75, and its 52-week low is 289.3.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Supreme Court issues notice to Himachal Pradesh government in Adani Power's ₹280 crore refund plea

The SC declined to stay a recent order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court overturning a single-bench’s decision to refund the 280 crore premium associated with the hydropower project.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/supreme-court-himachal-pradesh-adani-power-refund-plea-jangi-thopan-power-project-brakel-hydropower-11725268798326.html

03 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.38Support 1635.98
Resistance 2716.62Support 2603.82
Resistance 3748.78Support 3579.58
03 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12601 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1007 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹631.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 684.9 & 628 yesterday to end at 670.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

