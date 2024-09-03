Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹639.65 and closed at ₹631.95. The stock reached a high of ₹684.9 and dipped to a low of ₹628. The market capitalization stood at ₹258,588.47 crore, with 1,007,718 shares traded on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹896.75, and its 52-week low is ₹289.3.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The SC declined to stay a recent order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court overturning a single-bench’s decision to refund the ₹280 crore premium associated with the hydropower project.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/supreme-court-himachal-pradesh-adani-power-refund-plea-jangi-thopan-power-project-brakel-hydropower-11725268798326.html
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.38
|Support 1
|635.98
|Resistance 2
|716.62
|Support 2
|603.82
|Resistance 3
|748.78
|Support 3
|579.58
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1007 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹684.9 & ₹628 yesterday to end at ₹670.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.