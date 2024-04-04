Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 617.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock saw a slight decrease on the last trading day with an open price of 591.95 and a close price of 588.35. The high for the day was 617.75, while the low was 589. The market capitalization stands at 238,262.4 crore. The 52-week high was 589.3, and the 52-week low was 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 678,911 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹634.3, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹617.75

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 634.3, with a 2.68% increase in value. The net change is 16.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.36%
3 Months9.6%
6 Months66.07%
YTD17.65%
1 Year224.25%
04 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹617.75, up 5% from yesterday's ₹588.35

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 617.75 with a 5% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 29.4. The stock is showing positive momentum and investors may be optimistic about its future performance.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹588.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on BSE had a trading volume of 678,911 shares with a closing price of 588.35.

