Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees gains in trading today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock saw a slight decrease on the last trading day with an open price of ₹591.95 and a close price of ₹588.35. The high for the day was ₹617.75, while the low was ₹589. The market capitalization stands at ₹238,262.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹589.3, and the 52-week low was ₹185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 678,911 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹634.3, with a 2.68% increase in value. The net change is 16.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.36%
|3 Months
|9.6%
|6 Months
|66.07%
|YTD
|17.65%
|1 Year
|224.25%
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹617.75 with a 5% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 29.4. The stock is showing positive momentum and investors may be optimistic about its future performance.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power on BSE had a trading volume of 678,911 shares with a closing price of ₹588.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!