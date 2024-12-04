Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 549 per share. The stock is currently trading at 544.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 552.15 and closed slightly lower at 549. The stock reached a high of 555.3 and a low of 542.8. With a market capitalization of 209,894.6 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,037,148. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85, indicating significant volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹549 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 555.3 & 542.8 yesterday to end at 544.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

