Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹552.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹549. The stock reached a high of ₹555.3 and a low of ₹542.8. With a market capitalization of ₹209,894.6 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,037,148. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85, indicating significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹555.3 & ₹542.8 yesterday to end at ₹544.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.