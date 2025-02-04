Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹509.95 and closed at ₹514.20, reflecting a moderate increase. The stock reached a high of ₹515.75 and a low of ₹498.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹197,938.10 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 224,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.52
|Support 1
|495.02
|Resistance 2
|522.88
|Support 2
|487.88
|Resistance 3
|530.02
|Support 3
|477.52
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹515.75 & ₹498.35 yesterday to end at ₹502.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend