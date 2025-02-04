Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 514.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.30 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 509.95 and closed at 514.20, reflecting a moderate increase. The stock reached a high of 515.75 and a low of 498.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 197,938.10 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its 52-week low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 224,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.52Support 1495.02
Resistance 2522.88Support 2487.88
Resistance 3530.02Support 3477.52
04 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10532 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹514.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 515.75 & 498.35 yesterday to end at 502.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.