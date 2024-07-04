Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹711.55 and closed at ₹710.8. The high for the day was ₹721.85, while the low was ₹711.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹275771.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 391273 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|721.1
|Support 1
|710.15
|Resistance 2
|727.0
|Support 2
|705.1
|Resistance 3
|732.05
|Support 3
|699.2
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1923 k & BSE volume was 391 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹721.85 & ₹711.15 yesterday to end at ₹710.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.