Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹875, reached a high of ₹896.75, and closed at ₹756.65. The low for the day was ₹825.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹337,482.25 crore. The 52-week high was ₹797.55 and the low was ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5,373,659 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 292.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹896.75 & ₹825.75 yesterday to end at ₹756.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend