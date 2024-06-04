Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 15.64 %. The stock closed at 756.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 875, reached a high of 896.75, and closed at 756.65. The low for the day was 825.75. The market capitalization stood at 337,482.25 crore. The 52-week high was 797.55 and the low was 230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 5,373,659 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8913 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 292.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹756.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 896.75 & 825.75 yesterday to end at 756.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

