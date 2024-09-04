Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 658.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 670 and closed slightly higher at 670.45. The stock reached a high of 672 and a low of 656.4, with a trading volume of 408,884 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 253,998.71 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power recorded a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 289.3, reflecting significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹651.45, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹658.55

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 653.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 647.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of 647.57 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has decreased by 1.21%, currently trading at 650.55. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a remarkable increase of 92.86%, reaching 650.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months-20.4%
6 Months14.86%
YTD25.51%
1 Year92.86%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1667.98Support 1653.03
Resistance 2677.47Support 2647.57
Resistance 3682.93Support 3638.08
04 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11952 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹670.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 672 & 656.4 yesterday to end at 658.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

