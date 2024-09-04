Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹670 and closed slightly higher at ₹670.45. The stock reached a high of ₹672 and a low of ₹656.4, with a trading volume of 408,884 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹253,998.71 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power recorded a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹289.3, reflecting significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of ₹653.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹647.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹647.57 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has decreased by 1.21%, currently trading at ₹650.55. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a remarkable increase of 92.86%, reaching ₹650.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-20.4%
|6 Months
|14.86%
|YTD
|25.51%
|1 Year
|92.86%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|667.98
|Support 1
|653.03
|Resistance 2
|677.47
|Support 2
|647.57
|Resistance 3
|682.93
|Support 3
|638.08
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹672 & ₹656.4 yesterday to end at ₹658.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.