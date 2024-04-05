Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 3.95 %. The stock closed at 617.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 630.15 and closed at 617.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 647 and the low was 628. The market capitalization stands at 247,673.33 crore, with a 52-week high of 617.75 and a 52-week low of 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 687,821 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹642.15, up 3.95% from yesterday's ₹617.75

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 642.15, with a 3.95% increase in its price and a net change of 24.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

05 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹617.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume was 687,821 shares with a closing price of 617.75.

