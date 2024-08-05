Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 737.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 726.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1738.52Support 1718.72
Resistance 2749.53Support 2709.93
Resistance 3758.32Support 3698.92
05 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5916 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹737.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 740.5 & 721 yesterday to end at 726.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.