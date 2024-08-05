Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|738.52
|Support 1
|718.72
|Resistance 2
|749.53
|Support 2
|709.93
|Resistance 3
|758.32
|Support 3
|698.92
05 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5916 k
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.
05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹737.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹740.5 & ₹721 yesterday to end at ₹726.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend