Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹546.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹544.25. The stock reached a high of ₹548.35 and a low of ₹535 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹209,894.6 crore, Adani Power has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 845,763 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|545.5
|Support 1
|532.5
|Resistance 2
|553.45
|Support 2
|527.45
|Resistance 3
|558.5
|Support 3
|519.5
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 845 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹548.35 & ₹535 yesterday to end at ₹537.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.