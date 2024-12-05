Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 544.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 546.05 and closed slightly lower at 544.25. The stock reached a high of 548.35 and a low of 535 during the day. With a market capitalization of 209,894.6 crore, Adani Power has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 845,763 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1545.5Support 1532.5
Resistance 2553.45Support 2527.45
Resistance 3558.5Support 3519.5
05 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19208 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 845 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹544.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 548.35 & 535 yesterday to end at 537.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

