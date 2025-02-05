Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹512.40 and closed at ₹502.30, witnessing a high of ₹513.70 and a low of ₹501.30. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹193,714.80 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 414,862 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹502.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹513.70 & ₹501.30 yesterday to end at ₹506.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend