Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 715 per share. The stock is currently trading at 712.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 715.35 and closed at 715 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 718.5, and the low was 710.5. The market capitalization stands at 274,729.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 896.75, and the low is 235.7. On the BSE, the volume traded was 141,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 713.20. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 189.95% to reach 713.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months2.87%
6 Months27.52%
YTD35.63%
1 Year189.95%
05 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1717.75Support 1710.0
Resistance 2722.2Support 2706.7
Resistance 3725.5Support 3702.25
05 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7447 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹715 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 718.5 & 710.5 yesterday to end at 715. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.