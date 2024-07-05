Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹715.35 and closed at ₹715 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹718.5, and the low was ₹710.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹274,729.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹896.75, and the low is ₹235.7. On the BSE, the volume traded was 141,404 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹713.20. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 189.95% to reach ₹713.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|2.87%
|6 Months
|27.52%
|YTD
|35.63%
|1 Year
|189.95%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|717.75
|Support 1
|710.0
|Resistance 2
|722.2
|Support 2
|706.7
|Resistance 3
|725.5
|Support 3
|702.25
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹718.5 & ₹710.5 yesterday to end at ₹715. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.