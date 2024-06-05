Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹875.95 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹875.95, while the low was ₹700. The market capitalization stood at ₹279,184.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,062,798 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|835.47
|Support 1
|662.07
|Resistance 2
|940.93
|Support 2
|594.13
|Resistance 3
|1008.87
|Support 3
|488.67
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 292.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹875.95 & ₹700 yesterday to end at ₹875. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend