Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -17.27 %. The stock closed at 875 per share. The stock is currently trading at 723.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 875.95 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 875.95, while the low was 700. The market capitalization stood at 279,184.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,062,798 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1835.47Support 1662.07
Resistance 2940.93Support 2594.13
Resistance 31008.87Support 3488.67
05 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8913 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 292.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1989 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹875 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 875.95 & 700 yesterday to end at 875. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

