Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹655.95 and closed at ₹658.55, reaching a high of ₹659 and a low of ₹649.15. The company boasts a market capitalization of ₹250,971.02 crore. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹289.30. BSE recorded a trading volume of 170,945 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹659 & ₹649.15 yesterday to end at ₹650.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.