Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 658.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 650.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 655.95 and closed at 658.55, reaching a high of 659 and a low of 649.15. The company boasts a market capitalization of 250,971.02 crore. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 289.30. BSE recorded a trading volume of 170,945 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11297 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹658.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 659 & 649.15 yesterday to end at 650.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

