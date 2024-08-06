Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.9 %. The stock closed at 726.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 690.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day traded at an open price of 685.2 and closed at 726.4. The high for the day was 719.5, and the low was 685.2. The market capitalization stood at 266437.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 896.75 and 259.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1336154 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6619 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 151.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1336 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹726.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 719.5 & 685.2 yesterday to end at 690.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

