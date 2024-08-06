Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day traded at an open price of ₹685.2 and closed at ₹726.4. The high for the day was ₹719.5, and the low was ₹685.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹266437.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹896.75 and ₹259.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1336154 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 151.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1336 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹719.5 & ₹685.2 yesterday to end at ₹690.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.