Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹538.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹537.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹549.55 and a low of ₹533.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹207,329.8 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 499,098 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.01%, currently trading at ₹537.45. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 4.10%, also landing at ₹537.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.2%
|3 Months
|-16.08%
|6 Months
|-28.28%
|YTD
|2.34%
|1 Year
|-4.1%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|546.77
|Support 1
|531.17
|Resistance 2
|555.88
|Support 2
|524.68
|Resistance 3
|562.37
|Support 3
|515.57
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 499 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹549.55 & ₹533.95 yesterday to end at ₹537.4. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.