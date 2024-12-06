Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 537.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 538.6 and closed slightly lower at 537.5. The stock experienced a high of 549.55 and a low of 533.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 207,329.8 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 499,098 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.01%, currently trading at 537.45. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 4.10%, also landing at 537.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.2%
3 Months-16.08%
6 Months-28.28%
YTD2.34%
1 Year-4.1%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1546.77Support 1531.17
Resistance 2555.88Support 2524.68
Resistance 3562.37Support 3515.57
06 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19430 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 499 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹537.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 549.55 & 533.95 yesterday to end at 537.4. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

