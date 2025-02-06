Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹511.20 and closed at ₹506.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹515.70 and a low of ₹503 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹194,891.05 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 411,311 on the BSE. Adani Power's 52-week high stands at ₹896.75, while the 52-week low is ₹430.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹515.70 & ₹503 yesterday to end at ₹505.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend