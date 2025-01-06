Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 521.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 522.4 and closed at 521.7, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 532 and a low of 517.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 200,734.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 209,514 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6333 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹521.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 532 & 517.95 yesterday to end at 520.5. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

