Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹522.4 and closed at ₹521.7, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹532 and a low of ₹517.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹200,734.4 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 209,514 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 209 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹532 & ₹517.95 yesterday to end at ₹520.5. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.