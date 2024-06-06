Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹749, closed at ₹726.15 with a high of ₹790 and a low of ₹743.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹289,270.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the 52-week low was ₹230.95. The BSE volume was 1,105,600 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹726.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹790 & ₹743.7 yesterday to end at ₹726.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend