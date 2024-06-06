Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 726.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 750.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 749, closed at 726.15 with a high of 790 and a low of 743.7. The market capitalization stood at 289,270.42 crore. The 52-week high was 896.75 and the 52-week low was 230.95. The BSE volume was 1,105,600 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 03:10 PM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹726.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 790 & 743.7 yesterday to end at 726.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

