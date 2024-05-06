Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plunges on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 604.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day on the stock market saw an open price of 609.9 and a closing price of 608. The high for the day was 614.5, and the low was 596.65. The market capitalization stood at 233,113.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were 647 and 214 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 592.97 and 589.22 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 589.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 592.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1591.27Support 1588.82
Resistance 2592.73Support 2587.83
Resistance 3593.72Support 3586.37
06 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 578 and a high of 603.

06 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Adani Power share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 47.47% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 47.47% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 590.95, reflecting a decrease of -2.23%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Adani Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 595.53 and 587.63 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 587.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 595.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1592.97Support 1589.22
Resistance 2594.73Support 2587.23
Resistance 3596.72Support 3585.47
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days603.31
10 Days599.90
20 Days600.38
50 Days569.59
100 Days552.83
300 Days444.83
06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹590.6, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹604.4

The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 596.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 586.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of 586.72 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Adani Power share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 80.77% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 11 AM today is 80.77% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 589.5, showing a decrease of -2.47%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 601.23 and 583.53 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 583.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 601.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1595.53Support 1587.63
Resistance 2600.12Support 2584.32
Resistance 3603.43Support 3579.73
06 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹591, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹604.4

The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 596.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 586.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of 586.72 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Adani Power has dropped by -1.81% today to reach 593.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions, are also experiencing a decline today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India306.85-3.85-1.24317.4172.54285389.03
Adani Green Energy1778.4-19.75-1.12016.0816.0281704.34
Adani Power593.45-10.95-1.81647.0214.0228890.1
Tata Power450.7-3.9-0.86464.3199.35144088.42
Adani Energy Solutions1037.85-22.85-2.151250.0686.9115771.41
06 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Adani Power share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 76.25% higher than yesterday

The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM has increased by 76.25% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 593.9, a decrease of -1.74%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power touched a high of 595.7 & a low of 578.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1601.23Support 1583.53
Resistance 2607.32Support 2571.92
Resistance 3618.93Support 3565.83
06 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 2.55% to reach 589, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.06% and 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India304.65-6.05-1.95317.4172.54283342.9
Adani Green Energy1767.05-31.1-1.732016.0816.0279906.46
Adani Power589.0-15.4-2.55647.0214.0227173.77
Tata Power447.85-6.75-1.48464.3199.35143177.28
Adani Energy Solutions1042.1-18.6-1.751250.0686.9116245.49
06 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹586.55, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹604.4

The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of 596.18 & second support of 586.72 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 577.28. If the stock price breaks the final support of 577.28 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Adani Power's stock price has dropped by -2.05% today, trading at 592.00. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged 153.92% to reach 592.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.08%
3 Months5.48%
6 Months57.21%
YTD15.15%
1 Year153.92%
06 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1615.08Support 1596.18
Resistance 2624.52Support 2586.72
Resistance 3633.98Support 3577.28
06 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3986 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹608 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 614.5 & 596.65 yesterday to end at 608. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

