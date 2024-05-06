Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plunges on the Market

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day on the stock market saw an open price of ₹609.9 and a closing price of ₹608. The high for the day was ₹614.5, and the low was ₹596.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹233,113.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹647 and ₹214 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,040 shares.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 592.97 and 589.22 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 589.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 592.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|591.27
|Support 1
|588.82
|Resistance 2
|592.73
|Support 2
|587.83
|Resistance 3
|593.72
|Support 3
|586.37
Adani Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹578 and a high of ₹603.
The volume of Adani Power traded by 12 AM has increased by 47.47% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹590.95, reflecting a decrease of -2.23%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 595.53 and 587.63 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 587.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 595.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|592.97
|Support 1
|589.22
|Resistance 2
|594.73
|Support 2
|587.23
|Resistance 3
|596.72
|Support 3
|585.47
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|603.31
|10 Days
|599.90
|20 Days
|600.38
|50 Days
|569.59
|100 Days
|552.83
|300 Days
|444.83
The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of ₹596.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹586.72. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹586.72 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Adani Power traded by 11 AM today is 80.77% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹589.5, showing a decrease of -2.47%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 601.23 and 583.53 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 583.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 601.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|595.53
|Support 1
|587.63
|Resistance 2
|600.12
|Support 2
|584.32
|Resistance 3
|603.43
|Support 3
|579.73
The share price of Adani Power has dropped by -1.81% today to reach ₹593.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions, are also experiencing a decline today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|306.85
|-3.85
|-1.24
|317.4
|172.54
|285389.03
|Adani Green Energy
|1778.4
|-19.75
|-1.1
|2016.0
|816.0
|281704.34
|Adani Power
|593.45
|-10.95
|-1.81
|647.0
|214.0
|228890.1
|Tata Power
|450.7
|-3.9
|-0.86
|464.3
|199.35
|144088.42
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1037.85
|-22.85
|-2.15
|1250.0
|686.9
|115771.41
The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM has increased by 76.25% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹593.9, a decrease of -1.74%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Power touched a high of 595.7 & a low of 578.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|601.23
|Support 1
|583.53
|Resistance 2
|607.32
|Support 2
|571.92
|Resistance 3
|618.93
|Support 3
|565.83
Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 2.55% to reach ₹589, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also down by 0.06% and 0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|304.65
|-6.05
|-1.95
|317.4
|172.54
|283342.9
|Adani Green Energy
|1767.05
|-31.1
|-1.73
|2016.0
|816.0
|279906.46
|Adani Power
|589.0
|-15.4
|-2.55
|647.0
|214.0
|227173.77
|Tata Power
|447.85
|-6.75
|-1.48
|464.3
|199.35
|143177.28
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1042.1
|-18.6
|-1.75
|1250.0
|686.9
|116245.49
The current market price of Adani Power has broken the first support of ₹596.18 & second support of ₹586.72 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹577.28. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹577.28 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Adani Power's stock price has dropped by -2.05% today, trading at ₹592.00. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged 153.92% to reach ₹592.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.08%
|3 Months
|5.48%
|6 Months
|57.21%
|YTD
|15.15%
|1 Year
|153.92%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|615.08
|Support 1
|596.18
|Resistance 2
|624.52
|Support 2
|586.72
|Resistance 3
|633.98
|Support 3
|577.28
The trading volume yesterday was 16.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹614.5 & ₹596.65 yesterday to end at ₹608. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
