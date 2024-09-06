Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 650.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 651.75 and closed slightly lower at 650.70. The stock reached a high of 655.75 and a low of 640.95. With a market capitalization of 248,348.3 crore, it remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 289.30, with a trading volume of 144,552 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1653.28Support 1639.63
Resistance 2661.42Support 2634.12
Resistance 3666.93Support 3625.98
06 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10612 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹650.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 655.75 & 640.95 yesterday to end at 643.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.