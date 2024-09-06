Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹651.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹650.70. The stock reached a high of ₹655.75 and a low of ₹640.95. With a market capitalization of ₹248,348.3 crore, it remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹289.30, with a trading volume of 144,552 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|653.28
|Support 1
|639.63
|Resistance 2
|661.42
|Support 2
|634.12
|Resistance 3
|666.93
|Support 3
|625.98
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹655.75 & ₹640.95 yesterday to end at ₹643.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.