Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹692.15, reached a high of ₹706.95, and a low of ₹682.5 before closing at ₹690.8. The market cap stood at ₹265,068.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹896.75 and ₹264.75, respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 408,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|700.0
|Support 1
|679.35
|Resistance 2
|713.65
|Support 2
|672.35
|Resistance 3
|720.65
|Support 3
|658.7
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 109.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹706.95 & ₹682.5 yesterday to end at ₹687.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.