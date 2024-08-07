Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 690.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 687.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last trading day opened at 692.15, reached a high of 706.95, and a low of 682.5 before closing at 690.8. The market cap stood at 265,068.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 896.75 and 264.75, respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 408,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1700.0Support 1679.35
Resistance 2713.65Support 2672.35
Resistance 3720.65Support 3658.7
07 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7196 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 109.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 408 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹690.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 706.95 & 682.5 yesterday to end at 687.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

