Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹509.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹505.35. The stock reached a high of ₹511 and a low of ₹501.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹194,216.15 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 166,210 shares for Adani Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|509.58
|Support 1
|499.68
|Resistance 2
|515.42
|Support 2
|495.62
|Resistance 3
|519.48
|Support 3
|489.78
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹511 & ₹501.50 yesterday to end at ₹503.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend