Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹519.95 and closed at ₹520.5, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹520 and a low of ₹493.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹192,191.3 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85, with a trading volume of 538,908 shares on the BSE.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.7
|Support 1
|490.7
|Resistance 2
|527.35
|Support 2
|483.35
|Resistance 3
|534.7
|Support 3
|468.7
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 538 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹520 & ₹493.5 yesterday to end at ₹497.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend