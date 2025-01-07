Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -4.33 %. The stock closed at 520.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 519.95 and closed at 520.5, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 520 and a low of 493.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 192,191.3 crore. Over the past year, Adani Power has seen a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85, with a trading volume of 538,908 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.7Support 1490.7
Resistance 2527.35Support 2483.35
Resistance 3534.7Support 3468.7
07 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6296 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 538 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹520.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 520 & 493.5 yesterday to end at 497.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

