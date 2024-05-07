Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 604.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 588.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day trading on the BSE saw an open price of 599.05 and a close price of 604.4. The stock reached a high of 603 and a low of 578. The market capitalization stood at 227,115.85 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power was 647 and the low was 214. The BSE volume for the day was 284,306 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3634 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.

07 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹604.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 603 & 578 yesterday to end at 604.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

