Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day trading on the BSE saw an open price of ₹599.05 and a close price of ₹604.4. The stock reached a high of ₹603 and a low of ₹578. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,115.85 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power was ₹647 and the low was ₹214. The BSE volume for the day was 284,306 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 2.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 284 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹603 & ₹578 yesterday to end at ₹604.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
