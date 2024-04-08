Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks dip amid market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 642.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 631, closed at 642.15, with a high of 636.7 and a low of 618.15. The market capitalization stood at 2,41,656.51 crore. The 52-week high was 647 and the low was 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 681,497 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹626.55, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹642.15

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 626.55, showing a decrease of 2.43% with a net change of -15.6.

08 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹642.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power on BSE had a trading volume of 681,497 shares with a closing price of 642.15.

