Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 687.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 690.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 700, closed at 687.25, with a high of 703.4 and a low of 688.25. The market capitalization was 266,475.91 crore. The 52-week high was 896.75 and the 52-week low was 264.75. The BSE volume for the day was 199,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at 692.20. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 146.89% to reach 692.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.79%
3 Months10.16%
6 Months21.45%
YTD31.75%
1 Year146.89%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1700.05Support 1684.4
Resistance 2710.2Support 2678.9
Resistance 3715.7Support 3668.75
08 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7111 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 116.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹687.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 703.4 & 688.25 yesterday to end at 690.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

