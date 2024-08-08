Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹700, closed at ₹687.25, with a high of ₹703.4 and a low of ₹688.25. The market capitalization was ₹266,475.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the 52-week low was ₹264.75. The BSE volume for the day was 199,804 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at ₹692.20. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 146.89% to reach ₹692.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.79%
|3 Months
|10.16%
|6 Months
|21.45%
|YTD
|31.75%
|1 Year
|146.89%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|700.05
|Support 1
|684.4
|Resistance 2
|710.2
|Support 2
|678.9
|Resistance 3
|715.7
|Support 3
|668.75
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 116.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹703.4 & ₹688.25 yesterday to end at ₹690.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.